The Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, has long been one of the biggest events in the commonwealth.

Held each year at the Kentucky Exposition Center, it features the best of the best from across the Bluegrass State.

As Floyd County residents Dwight Slone, and his wife Karen, made the trip from Prestonsburg to Louisville, they had an unusual passenger along for the ride — a 1,663 pound pumpkin.

“I’ve been growing pumpkins since 2009, and I’ve been trying for the last few years wanting to break the state record with my seed,” Slone said.

A three-time winner at the fair, this year, Slone knew he had a very special gourd.

“I had one that had been close for the past three years, unfortunately, it lost in the final days before the weigh-off,” said Slone.

Slone hauled the huge jack-o-lantern using a friend’s pickup truck. He received plenty of looks and stares while traveling on the Mountain Parkway.

“That’s one of the funnest things, this time of year, when you haul one of those pumpkins to Louisville the reactions you get from people when they pass you on the road is fun,” Slone said.

Slone carefully lowered his pumpkin onto the scale for the record breaking moment. Weighing in at 1,663 pounds, it shattered the previous fair record by 69 pounds.

Slone was presented a check by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles for $1,663 for his record breaking pumpkin.