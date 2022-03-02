A Floyd County man was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy recently, just days after he was arrested for allegedly performing a sexual act on a 12-year-old in the Pikeville parking garage.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, Pikeville Police were called to the parking garage to a report of loud music and allegedly found John Douglas Tackett, 19, of Little Mud, Printer, along with a female in the bed of his truck.
The female, police wrote in the citation, was nude from the waist down, and told officers later that Tackett had committed a sexual act on her.
Tackett told officers, court documents said, that he thought the girl was 16, but the girl told police that Tackett knew she was 12.
Tackett was released from the Pike County Detention Center on Feb. 22 after posting a $20,000 surety bond with home incarceration required which was set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright after Tackett pleaded not guilty at arraignment in the case.
Court records show that he was lodged back into the jail on Feb. 24 following the indictment.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.