A Floyd County man is scheduled to be arraigned next month in connection with an assault case.
According to court documents, Martin Minix, 56, of Hager Branch, East Point, was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on March 29 on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
According to the indictment, on March 23, Minix assaulted a woman by beating her with a blunt object, punching her and kicking her.
Further, the indictment said, Minix intentionally impeded the woman’s breathing by applying pressure to her neck.
Minix was taken into custody in connection with the case March 28 in Lexington.
Court documents show he was extradited to Floyd County and arraigned March 29 by Floyd District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and Marcum ordered him held on a $10,000 bond.
Minix, court documents show, is set to be arraigned on the indictment May 1.