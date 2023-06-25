A Floyd County man who is serving a federal prison term of more than 20 years on drug and firearms charges was sentenced on a state drug offense Thursday in Floyd Circuit Court.

Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris sentenced James A. Newsome, 48, of Teaberry, to one year to serve but credited him with 727 days already served.

Newsome was arrested April 6, 2021, after Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies and Martin Police Department officers executed a search warrant at an Allen Branch residence, according to the arrest report. While searching the home, deputies found one bag of a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin and two bags of a crytsal-like substance thought to be methamphetamine, the report said.

While searching Newsome, court documents said, Deputy Kevin Thacker found a small baggy containing what was believed to be heroin, the report said, adding that a set of digital scales, a large quantity of baggies and approximately $1,200 in cash were also located.

"All items are used in the sale of illegal narcotics," the report said.

Newsome was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin, first offense) ; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense); and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense).

Newsome was indicted and later pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In a separate case, Newsome was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2021 on drug and firearms charges. As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to distribution of a methamphetamine mixture and a heroin and fentanyl mixture along with possession of a firearm in futherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The plea agreement said Newsome sold a confidential informant 6.272 grams of a methamphetamine mixture and 1.01 grams of a fentanyl-laced mixture for $500 in October 2021. The transaction was recorded on film, and lab results later confirmed the contents of the substances, the agreement said.

"During the same transaction, while still in the Defendant's bedroom, the Defendant removed a .45 caliber Highpoint firearm from under the pillow on his bed," the plea agreement said. "The Defendant removed the safety pin from the gun, showing the informant the gun during the transaction as he appeared to place a round in the chamber."

Newsome was sentenced in June 2022 to serve 202 months on the drug charge and 60 months on the firearms charge, for a total sentence of 262 months. He was also sentenced to six years of supervised release after serving his prison term.