A Knott County man charged earlier this year with the murder of a Floyd man is now facing federal gun charges.

According to court documents, on Nov. 18, a federal grand jury in London indicted James A. Pratt, 52, of Mallet Fork Road, Pine Top, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Buffy L. Morgan, 50, Shelia Lane, on two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

According to the indictment, in late December, 2021, Morgan made false statements and filed a false form at a Prestonsburg pawn shop identifying that she was the “actual buyer” of two 9 mm pistols, when Pratt was the actual buyer.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson wrote in the original arrest citation that, during an interview at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, Morgan gave voluntary statements that she was given cash by a convicted felon after he had picked out the guns he wanted. Morgan then, the citation said, purchased the firearms and gave them to Pratt.

The interview, court documents show, was in connection with the disappearance of Paul Setser, 46, of Auxier.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Sester was reported missing to the department on Jan. 1 by family members and began an investigation.

That investigation, the statement said, included interviewing individuals who were last seen with Sester or who were associated with him in some way, as well as neighborhood canvasses, surveillance cameras, K9 tracking and cadaver dogs, drones and more.

The statement said deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the investigation.

On March 16, Hunt was notified by Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor that a body had been discovered in the Denver community of Johnson County. On March 17, the statement said, deputies, along with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed that the body was that of Sester.

The statement said that Hunt and deputies, along with ATF agents, continued to interview witnesses and collect evidence to identify the person responsible for Sester’s death, leading to Pratt’s arrest on a charge of murder.

Court documents show Pratt has a criminal history, including a November 2020 arrest in Floyd County on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for which he was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury in February.

In addition, court documents said, Pratt was arrested on Jan. 10, after officers stopped his vehicle in Mousie for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle, according to an arrest citation, revealed two 9 mm pistols which Pratt, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing.