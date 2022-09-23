Amy Payne grew up in The City of Wheelwright, a once booming coal town of the past. Payne even graduated from Wheelwright High School, where she would go on to continue her studies at the University of Kentucky.

Payne went on to earn her doctorate while in Lexington, all the while honing another of her many talents.

She recently entered American Royal’s “Ms. Stars and Stripes Contest,” where she beat out 71 other women in her group to advance to the quarterfinal round.

The winner of the contest will be featured in a two-page spread in STAR Magazine, win $25,000 and gain entry to some of the biggest country events of the year.

However, Payne already knows what she will do with her winnings.

“What I intend to do if I win this competition, there is a cash prize of $25,000, and I plan to donate all of that to East Kentucky flood relief,” Payne said.

Payne knows all-too-well the experience of severe flooding. She currently resides in Lexington, however, she remembers the 1984 flood that devastated Floyd County. .

“I was here during the 1984 flood, so I know all too well, and it’s my mission to get this money to these flood victims,” said Payne.

Voting for the quarterfinal round ends on Sept. 22, with semifinal voting ending Sept. 29. The winner will be announced on Oct. 6.

You can cast your vote at, www.msstripes.org/2022/amy-payne. Fans can vote daily.