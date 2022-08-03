Floyd and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Individuals and households in Floyd and Pike counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors in the designated counties can apply online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling, 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted.

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

• Your Social Security Number.

• A general list of damage and losses.

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Floyd and Pike counties had previously been designated in the major disaster declaration authorizing Public Assistance emergency protective measures, including Direct Federal Assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.