It’s that spooky time of year again, as ghouls and goblins will be roaming the community’s of Floyd County for Halloween.
This year, the entirety of Floyd County will hold trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.
There are several events throughout Floyd County, as Oct. 23, the Kentucky Opry will perform their Halloween Show at the Mountain Arts Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Also that night, Tim Short Honda will host a trunk-or-treat and costume contest at its Ivel dealership. Another trunk-or-treat event will be held at The Branch, at 71 Cooley Street, in Prestonsburg. The event gets underway at 5 p.m.
German Bridge will also be hosting its Fall Gathering Oct. 29-31, which will feature a Haunted Hayride, Trick or Trot and a Haunted House.
If residents do not wish to participate or give out candy due to the ongoing pandemic, officials ask that you turn your porch light off, to let others know not to stop.
Editor’s note: Today’s Floyd Chronicle and Times contains an error. Trick-or-treat throughout Floyd County will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.