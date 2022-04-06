Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams signed a proclamation Wednesday, March 30, recognizing “The Week of the Child” from April 2 through April 8.
Representatives from the Floyd County Community Early Childhood Council (FCCECC), Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd, and other child advocate’s gathered in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom for Williams to sign a proclamation.
The FCCECC worked in conjunction with the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) in planning the celebration.
Kim Grubb, chief early childhood officer for Floyd County, expressed how important child development is for children five years old and less.
“The first five years of life determine how the next 80 (years) are going to turn out. 90 percent of a child’s brain is developed by age five,” said Grubb.
Grubb now holds the position once held by Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd and knows the importance of early childhood development.
“We need to make everybody aware of the importance of early childhood education and that it doesn’t start when they walk in the kindergarten door,” Grubb said.