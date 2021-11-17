It was on Veterans Day 2020, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams announced a new veteran’s cemetery was to be built at John M. Stumbo Park adjacent to the Shriners building.

Fast-forward to Veterans Day 2021, and it is now a reality as the cemetery was dedicated in a special ceremony on Nov. 11.

The cemetery will be named after Floyd County native and World War II veteran Willard Kinzer, one of Eastern Kentucky’s most iconic figures.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Kinzer felt an obligation to his country and altered his birth certificate to meet the Navy’s age requirement for service. He was just 16-years-old at the time he signed up.

Kinzer barely escaped certain death as on November 10, 1944, he was one of 18 men who had just departed for shore leave from the ammunition ship the U.S.S. Mount Hood, when it exploded in Seeadler Harbor in Papua New Guinea, killing all 300-plus crew on board.

The blast also killed an additional 100 crew members on the U.S.S. Mindanao which sat nearby along with 22 other smaller vessels.

U.S. Congressmen Harold “Hal” Rogers this week, on the U.S. House floor, entered into the congressional record a tribute to Kinzer.

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to pay tribute to my long-time friend Willard Kinzer, a World War II veteran, race car driver, and successful businessman in Eastern Kentucky. He is a loyal patriot of this great nation, a generous philanthropist for Kentucky’s Appalachian communities and an innovative leader for the Kinzer Drilling Company,” Rep. Rogers said.

Rep. Rogers was unable to attend the dedication, however, representatives from Rogers office Karen Kelly and Adam Rice were on hand to present Kinzer a plaque with the congressman’s statement before Congress.

Kinzer has had success not only in the business world, the now 93-year-old is also a world class race car driver.

Kinzer celebrated his 90th birthday in Bristol, Tennessee, where he won a drag racing championship. He is the first person in history to drive a stock suspension car faster than 230 miles per hour.

Construction is underway on the Willard Kinzer Veteran’s Cemetery, which is located across the railroad tracks behind John M. Stumbo Park.

“We’re going to have 10 acres here. In the area there to the back, where the dozer work is already being done, we’re going to have an outdoor building constructed that we can have services outside and not have to put up tents,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Williams also praised the work of the Floyd County Shriners in the endeavor, who have been instrumental in creation of the cemetery. The current Shriners building is currently undergoing renovations at this time.

“This will be a nice facility— a nice cemetery.” Williams continued, “It’s something we as veterans, we can all be proud of.”