As Americans across the country hit the roadways for the Memorial Day weekend, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and a local group of veterans gathered at the Floyd County Shrine Club adjacent to the Beaver Valley Golf Course May 28 to honor the fallen and bring awareness to veteran suicide.
"To me, it's a day of inspiration. It's a special day for all veterans, to honor the ones who came before us, and the veterans now," said Williams, himself a veteran.
The event, which included a cookout with hamburgers and hotdogs and all the trimmings, was capped off by a flag raising ceremony and the playing of the national anthem.
Williams said he and the fiscal court were adamant about having an event to honor veterans despite the number of traditional event cancellations due to the pandemic. Williams said he was shocked by the lack of festivities.
“That's why I wanted to do this as a fiscal court,” he said. “I always follow the different veterans functions that are going on. There's not any this weekend, and thats what it's all about — the veterans.
“I can understand some hesitancy on some of these people's part, but we're excited, we're doing good as a county with the COVID and keeping our numbers down," he said.
There is another honor that will soon be bestowed upon fallen heroes in Floyd County as they will soon have their very own cemetery located behind the Floyd County Shrine Club. Danny Shepherd, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 Auxier was also on hand for the flag raising.
"We're coming out today on behalf of the veterans cemetery that they are planning in Floyd County,” Shepherd said.
With the price of burial going up every year, veterans especially struggle to pay for funeral costs, as most are on fixed incomes, according to Shepherd. The cemetery will help with that.
DAV Chapter 18 also held a march Saturday morning to combat veteran suicide. Starting in Paintsville, the march was to the Johnson-Floyd County line. Statistics show 22 veterans take their own lives every day.