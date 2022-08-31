The Floyd County Republican Party voted unanimously on Aug. 20 to formally censure, or express formal disapproval of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, over his support for “red flag laws.”

The U.S. Senate agreed to a compromise on a bipartisan gun bill in June, before sending it to the House for a final vote. The measure was approved and signed by President Joe Biden.

Included in that legislation were “red flag laws,” which allow law enforcement to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person they believe may present a danger to others or themselves.

Linda Rose, secretary for the Floyd County Republican Party, said she believes McConnell is straying from the Republican Party’s platform.

“Mitch McConnell needs to remember that he is supposed to represent ‘We the People,’ and as a Republican, he should always go by the Republican platform in his decisions in the Senate,” Rose said.

Rose, who has been involved in Eastern Kentucky politics for years, said she knows knows firsthand the hard work and dedication it takes to get Republican candidates elected — especially in a county that has historically been a Democratic stronghold.

“We Republicans work hard to get Republicans elected because we expect them to stand up and fight for our agenda. Our agenda is pro-Constitution, pro-Bill of Rights, which includes The Second Amendment. The Right to Bear Arms shall not be infringed.” Rose continued, “McConnell needed to be censured to hear loud and clear that we reject you as our representative, because you are not following the will of the people who elected you.”

Joshua Calhoun, a member of the Floyd County Republican Party and a precinct captain in Floyd County, said that, although he supports McConnell, he shares Rose’s sentiments when it comes to what they see as straying from the party’s platform.

“Although I personally respect and appreciate Senator McConnell’s years of dedicated service to the state of Kentucky, I believe it is our first and primary priority to represent the conservative values of the Republican party.” Calhoun continued, Unfortunately, Sen. McConnell has felt the need to support these laws to the point that he has persuaded several Republican senators to do so as well.”

According to Calhoun, it was McConnell’s support of red flag laws that prompted the formal censure. The Jessamine County Republican Party also voted to formally censure Sen. McConnell.

”He has openly stated that he will be voting in favor of red flag laws that do not support our law enforcement, inhibits our constitutional right to bear arms and removes a burden of proof that is a standard in our legal system,” Calhoun said.

The vote to censure Sen. McConnell by the Floyd County GOP was unanimous.