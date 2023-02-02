The Floyd County Republican Party will host a Pancakes and Politics event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Archer Park in Prestonsburg.

With the 2023 Kentucky primary just months away, the event will feature several special guest speakers. Amber Rose-Burchett, chair of the FCRP, said she believes events such as Pancakes and Politics give voters an opportunity to hear where candidates stand on issues important to them.

“We are so excited to welcome so many statewide candidates to our beautiful town and give our community members an opportunity to hear more about their platforms. We are told repeatedly that it is our ‘duty’ to vote, but it truly goes further than that. It is our ‘duty’ to cast a well informed, conscientious ballot,” Burchett said.

Confirmed speakers include:

Ambassador Kelly Craft — gubernatorial candidate

Sen. Max Wise — Kentucky state senator

Auditor Mike Harmon — gubernatorial candidate

AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles — gubernatorial candidate

David Cooper — gubernatorial candidate

Robbie Smith — gubernatorial candidate

Mayor Alan Keck — gubernatorial candidate

Treasurer Allison Ball — candidate for Auditor

Andrew Cooperrider — candidate for Treasurer

Allen Maricle — candidate for Secretary of State

Burchett said an important part of the voting process is getting to vet candidates face-to-face, and has plans for future events in the works.

“It is the goal of the Floyd County Republican Party to give our citizens ample opportunity to meet candidates, ask them questions and simply look them in the eye,” Burchett said. “We strive to give Floyd Countians, and Eastern Kentucky as a whole, a voice in Frankfort and the future of our State.”

The event will be held at 66 Archer Park Drive, on the first floor of the Archer Park Community Center.

Tickets to the event are $7 at the door and includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, juice and coffee.

For more information, call, (606) 369-2008.