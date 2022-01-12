As Kentuckians continued dealing with the aftermath from last week’s torrential rainfall that dumped nearly five inches of rain on the bluegrass state, Eastern Kentucky was hit with more severe weather, as up to 8 inches of snow or more fell across parts of the region beginning Jan. 6.
In Floyd County, U.S. 23 quickly became treacherous as the hill at Dwale was impassable Thursday evening according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s office.
Temperatures dropped into the teens heading into Friday, Jan. 7, causing hazardous conditions on local roadways with cars lining both shoulders of U.S. 23.
A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson, for Monday, Jan. 10.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly mid-week, but return to the 30s by the weekend.