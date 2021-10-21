Floyd County Schools and Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the week of Oct. 17-23, is Kentucky Safe Schools Week.
This year’s theme is “Be A Safety Star,” and the focus is on the multi-faceted brilliance of what it means to be a Safety Star in school and in life.
From the acts of kindness and respectfulness to following all safety rules and guidelines, being a true Safety Star includes shining bright in all these areas.
“Safety Stars are our students, staff and community members who put others first without focusing on themselves,” said Shepherd.
Tensions remain high across the country, especially, with the ongoing pandemic.
“The pandemic has reminded us that being kind and truly caring for others must always be a large part of who we are. Supporting others and showing kindness and respect are acts we want to encourage in students and adults.” Shepherd continued, “We are blessed to love in an area of the United States where caring for your neighbor has always been encouraged.”
Shepherd asks that all of Floyd County pitch in to help teach students, and to take the Safety Star pledge—
I pledge to: “Share, care and spread kindness everywhere I go. Treat everyone with the respect we all deserve. Abide by all school safety rules. Rise up and shine, helping others who need support,” the pledge reads.