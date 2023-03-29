Floyd County Schools recently celebrated 33 years of the Young Authors program, as the district held a ceremony on March 26 at Floyd Central High School.

FCHS student Brylie Pennington opened the celebration by singing “My Old Kentucky Home,” and FCS Superintendent Anna Shepherd gave the welcome to those in attendance.

A student-spotlight video was shown featuring schools and their winners.

The Young Authors program began as a request by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence in Kentucky schools, of the Floyd County Education Forum, back in August of 1984.

A year later, the School-Community Partnership developed several goals for the 1985-86 school year. Those goals included a County Young Authors program at the elementary school level, and a County Literary Magazine at the high school level.

The SCP was initially chaired by Freddie Goble, however, Delores Smith later joined Goble as co-chair.