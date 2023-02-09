Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd is asking everyone to join us in recognizing Feb. 6-10 as Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Appreciation Week across Kentucky, according to a statement from the schools district.
“We are thrilled to have a week set aside that recognizes this group of our unsung heroes,” Shepherd said. “Our FRYSC coordinators are some of the most service and community- oriented people I know. Their commitment to our students and families is unmatched, as was witnessed in their actions following the devastating July floods.
“Whether helping students with clothing or school supplies or finding resources to support the family at home like assistance with electricity, these folks are prepared to do what it takes to remove any barriers for our students,” she continued. “They match students with organizations to ensure they have glasses, medical services, clothing and more. It is difficult to list all the supports our students, families and schools receive from our FRYSCs however, the superpower of a FRYSC is serving others.”
Family Resource Youth Services Centers, the statement said, have been significantly impacting the lives of students and families in Kentucky for over 30 years. These centers are designed to address the needs of children by developing partnerships with schools, families, and the community to help all public school students. Both K-5 schools and K-8 schools have Family Resource Coordinators, and middle and high schools have Youth Service Center coordinators. These distinctions are centered around the ages of the students in the different stages of education, the statement said.
Superintendent Shepherd said, “We appreciate what our FRYSCs do for our students, families, and schools. Please join us in thanking these outstanding individuals and supporting their incredible work.”
FRYSCs include the following: Kay Rodebaugh, Allen Elementary; Michelle Keathley, Adams MS; Deanna Spencer, Betsy Layne ES; Anita Tackett, Betsy Layne HS; Scott Shannon, Duff-Allen Central ES; Teresa Griffith, Floyd Central HS; Stacy Brown, May Valley ES; Rebial Reynolds, Prestonsburg ES; Jill Johnson, Prestonsburg HS; Karen Hall, South Floyd ES; and Angie Martin, Stumbo ES.