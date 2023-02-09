Floyd County Schools is honoring family resource centers. Coordinators being honored are: Top row, from left,: Kay Rodebaugh (AES), Michelle Keathley (AMS), Deanna Spencer (BLES), Anita Tackett (BLHS), Scott Shannon (DACE), Teresa Griffith (FCHS); bottom row, from left: Stacy Brown (MVES), Rebial Reynolds (PES), Jill Johnson (PES), Karen Hall (SFES), Angie Martin (JMS).