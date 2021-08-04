At the July 26, Floyd County Board of Education meeting, it was announced that Anna Shepherd was chosen as the next superintendent of the district. Board Chair Linda Gearheart made the motion to enter into Executive Session and upon their return announced the selection of Shepherd.

Though Shepherd has been offered and formally accepted the position, the terms of her contract are being finalized at this time.

"We're finalizing things and we don't want to leave anything out," said Gearheart.

Gearheart said Shepherd was one of three final candidates superintendent when the board hired former Superintendent Danny Adkins, who recently left to take over in Woodford County.

"She was one of the top three when the board hired Mr. Adkins, so she had been through the search committee process before," Gearheart said.

Shepherd was one of six candidates this time around from which the search committee had to choose. She was approved by the board unanimously in what was the quickest search in the school district's history.

She will also make history as the first female superintendent in Floyd County's history. The "Interim" title can be removed and Shepherd will formally be superintendent once she inks her contract.

Gearheart said it’s normal that the contract takes some time to finalize

"Number one, we didn't know if she'd accept the job. Number two, We didn't discuss salary, number of years, or anything, so there couldn't have been a contract," said Gearheart.

The new Superintendent's contract should be finalized in the coming days. Gearheart is in the process of calling a special meeting once the contract is finalized and signed.

Gearheart praised the work of the search committee and their willingness to get the job done.

"Those guys on the search committee, were one of the best I've ever worked with. They were wonderful. They were all business and they wanted to pick someone for the children. If I could have picked a committee, I couldn't have hand-picked a better one," Gearheart said.