A large group of Floyd County School employees stood in the rain outside of the Floyd County Board of Education’s Central Office on Monday, May 23, prior to the board’s regular scheduled meeting.

The Kentucky Education Association’s (KEA) certified and classified employees joined together before the meeting for a “Rally For A Raise,” in hopes of pushing for a vote on raises for all district employees across the board.

The Kentucky legislature did not include a pay raise for educators in their final budget.

Employees argue since the pandemic began, their workloads have doubled, even tripled in some cases. Paired with inflation, workers in the school district are feeling the strain.

The group, dressed in matching shirts reading, “Certified and Classified Stand Together,” led chants of, “We deserve a raise,” before moving inside to the meeting.

Anita Elkins, an 18-year employee of Floyd County Schools, gave the board a first-hand account of the sacrifices she’s had to make to be able to survive.

“I’m going to say some things here that most people would be embarrassed to say, but I’m not going to be embarrassed, because I’m not ashamed.” Elkins continued, “I live in a 27-year-old trailer. I drive a 10-year-old car. I have been forced to work two jobs most of my 18 years working here. I have had my bills paid by the CAP Office, I now have a medical card and, because of my second job, I get $20 in food stamps.”

Elkins, who holds an associate of science degree, started working as a substitute teacher before moving into the special needs department.

Cecilia Prater, a parent and a music teacher with 30 years in the school system, spoke on behalf of her colleagues and expressed her worry of what would happen after she retires.

“I felt compelled to come and speak to you this evening, but it’s not on my behalf,” Prater said. “My career is winding down. In a couple of years, I’ll be riding off into the sunset with a lifetime full of wonderful memories from teaching in this county and working with some of the best people on the planet. Tonight, I want to talk about my former students who are now my colleagues,”

Prater refers to her current and former students as “her kids,” even the ones she works with side-by-side.

“I’m here to plead with you tonight to make a plan to invest in our employees, who, day in and day out, do their absolute best to prepare the children of this county for their future,” Prater said.

Employees asked the board for a $3,000 across-the-board raise, instead of a percentage increase which workers say would equal to less in the long run.

The board took no immediate action, however, members did vow that once the school year was over and financials gone over, the board would seek a “substantial increase” for the district’s employees.

Linda Gearheart, chair of the FCBOE thanked all the speakers and assured the employees that they had full support of the board.

“Those of you that know us know we always favor raises for everyone,” she said. “It’s hard sometimes to figure out how to give those raises, but we’re open to suggestions.

“After the fiscal year closes, we’ll have a better idea of what we have, what we can do and what we can give,” Gearheart continued. “I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re going to really give it a look and try to determine if it’s possible to give a raise, and a substantial raise.”