The Floyd County Board of Education and Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently recognized all of Floyd County’s school custodians on National Custodian Day, which was October 2.
“Our board team and I want to thank our outstanding Floyd County Schools custodial workers. This hard working group of individuals can never be praised enough for what they do.
Shepherd continued her praise, “ It is hard work keeping a house clean, so when you think about the amount of space that these folks keep looking great, month after month and year after year, it is incredible.”
With the country still in the grips of the pandemic, custodial workers are relied upon now more than ever. Shepherd also pointed out that people don’t always see firsthand what these workers actually do.
“Our school custodians work a lot behind the scenes and people don’t always see everything they do, just the evidence that they have been there when you are in a clean facility. They work tirelessly to maintain our buildings and they are critical in establishing first impressions of people entering our buildings,” Shepherd said.
Custodial workers are often the most unnoticed employees in any school district, but their service is more than vital.
Shepherd said in closing, “The work our custodians do makes our students, staff and visitors more comfortable and makes being in our buildings more enjoyable. On top of that, Covid has challenged our custodians to go even further with deep cleaning and sanitizing than in the past. What they do helps our facilities furniture and equipment last longer and they make our buildings safer and healthier. They truly are essential for our school district and we can’t thank them enough,” said Shepherd.