The Floyd County Board of Education recognized several of the county’s brightest students and schools at the March 29, regular scheduled meeting.

Kylie Walters, a student at Duff-Allen Central Elementary, was recognized for recently placing seventh in composition at the state Governor’s Cup competition in Louisville.

Adams Middle School was also recognized, as four members of the school’s newly-formed band were chosen as All-District Band selections.

To be selected for All-District Band, students must perform a pre-selected piece of music in a blind audition to one of Floyd County’s band directors.

Logan Settles will represent AMS on trombone. Lindsay Johnson was selected as All-District on the alto saxophone. Lakin Spradlin was chosen as All-District clarinet. Amelia Gilbert was selected as All-District trumpet, however, was unable to attend last night’s meeting due to a soccer match.

Administrators from Prestonsburg Elementary gave a presentation to the board recognizing not only athletic but academic accomplishments in 2022.

Duff-Allen Central Elementary recently opened the DACE cafe inside the school. Administrators shared a video announcing the grand opening in February of this year. Students can earn “Bulldog Bucks,” by exhibiting good behavior and doing good deeds. The bucks can then be exchanged for goods, such as snacks, supplies, even a “Get Out of Homework” card.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd received an invitation from the DACE boys basketball team to join them for lunch at the cafe.

“The basketball team has invited me to come to the cafe on Friday and have lunch with them. So, I guess they’re going to give me some bucks, or I’ll have to earn some,” Shepherd said.