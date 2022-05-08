Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the launch of a new website specifically designed for alumni of the Floyd County School District.
The page is for all past graduates of any high school throughout Floyd County. While many students continue to live and work in Floyd County, many have moved away from eastern Kentucky to pursue their careers.
“We have launched our new alumni site and are excited to see our former students from the past fill this site,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd hopes the site will give a glimpse into what former students are doing now, as well as inspire current students through the alumni’s success.
“Floyd County Schools is creating amazing opportunities for all students. We want our alumni to be the inspiration for our students to continue looking for opportunities throughout their lives and we want to see who our students have become. This page is for past graduates from any of our high schools to share
their stories,” said Shepherd.
To view the alumni website, visit, https://sites.google.com/floyd.kyschools.us/fcs-alumni/alumni-home.