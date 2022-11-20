Two schools in the Floyd County School District recently received their certification as being family friendly schools.

Duff-Allen Central Elementary and Floyd Central High School were recently recognized by the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and the Kentucky Department of Education as Family Friendly

certified.

Principal Nikki Gearheart expressed excitement that DACE was honored with the certification.

“We are so excited to be among the first 35 schools to achieve the recognition of becoming a family friendly certified school. We recognize that we need parents and community partners to help us ensure that students are successful,” Gearheart said.

Floyd Central Principal Greta Thornsberry shared Gearheart’s sentiments, and also noted the importance of having the community involved.

“Floyd Central High School is committed to improving family engagement, emphasizing the fact that our school is the community hub in which all stakeholders are engaged in supporting student learning and achievement,” Thornsberry said. “On behalf of our students, school, and community, it is an honor to be one of the first 35 schools to receive this designation of Family Friendly Certification.”

DACE and FCHS have been working to improve how the schools partner effectively with families and community partners. Through the certification process, the two schools created diverse teams that included families, classroom teachers, and the principal of the school.

The teams then used a self-assessment tool to evaluate what the schools were doing well and where there was room to improve relationships with families. Next, the teams implemented new practices to improve their family-friendly score.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised both schools for their time and dedication to improving the partnerships between the schools and the community.

“When schools understand and implement more effective best practices for truly engaging with families it increases two-way communication, learning opportunities and shared decision making for the child’s success in school.” Shepherd continued. “Working together with families and the communities as champions for students, families and schools we can ensure success in school and life for each and every student.”