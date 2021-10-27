Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced that Floyd County Schools will be offering free voluntary COVID-19 testing for students and staff beginning Monday, October 25, 2021.

Shepherd says this program will help identify COVID-19 cases quickly and early, which can help us stop an outbreak before it happens. Early identification will help us keep students in the classroom and able to take part in the school activities they love.

“We are committed to taking the steps necessary to help us stay in school. As part of our steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our school open for in-person learning, we will offer a free voluntary COVID-19 Testing Program for students and staff in their schools. This is simply a testing site, like others in our community, but one that will be more convenient for students and staff. Symptomatic testing will help protect our students, staff, family members, and others who are not vaccinated or are otherwise at risk for getting seriously sick from COVID-19,” Shepherd said.

Floyd County Schools is working with the Floyd County Health Department and is joining other school districts throughout the state that offer this program.

Floyd County Schools will offer voluntary testing to all students and staff if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is available for students and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19, even if vaccinated, or who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Testing is free, quick, and easy. Members of Floyd County’s school health office staff will oversee testing which will be an antigen test, which includes: Gently swabbing the inner part of the lower nostril. The longer swabs that reach higher into the nose will not be used.

Testing will be performed in the health office at each school. Results will be available within 20 minutes.

“We want everyone to know we are starting this program Monday, October 25. This testing is for students and staff who are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19 while in school. Of course students under age 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian OR be accompanied by a parent or guardian.” Shepherd continued, “We are extremely grateful to our committed families and staff who continue to show great flexibility and resilience as we work together to contain the spread of this virus.”

To learn more or fill out a consent for your child, please call the school that your child attends. Visit, https://t.ly/HNvl, for the consent form.