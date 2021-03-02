After much of Floyd County was devastated by large amounts of rain which caused many areas to flood, the Floyd County School System has announced that it will be opening several of its schools for warming stations.
On March 1, the Floyd County Schools District announced that it would be opening five of its schools for warming stations which will be open beginning Tuesday, March 2 from 9 am until 4. According to Superintendent Danny Adkins, students, families and community members are welcome and those schools will include the following:
• Betsy Layne High School
• Duff-Allen Central Elementary
• Floyd County Central High
• Prestonsburg Elementary
• Prestonsburg High
"We know we will have students and staff who may need assistance and we ask that if you would like to help, please contact one of our Family Resource Center directors," Adkins said.
