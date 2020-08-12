Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement Aug. 10 that he was recommending that schools not start back to in-person classes until Sept. 28 has resulted in some changes to the plans for the Floyd County Schools District, but Superintendent Danny Adkins said the district is ready to be flexible in the face of COVID-19.
One big change in the district’s plan was a change to the district’s expected start date for in-person classes.
“Certainly, we’re going to adhere to the governor’s recommendations,” he said.
Adkins said that the district had planned to restart in-person classes Sept. 8, but have now moved the in-person start date to Sept. 28.
The district, he said, was ready to meet the needs of online learning, so the change will not interrupt the plans to start school that day, it will just be virtually now until Sept. 28.
Out of 4,800 students registered for the coming school year, Adkins said, 44 percent said they were going to be attending online.
“We wanted to keep doing what we were planning to do because, at some point, we’re going back to school,” he said. “Whether it’s November or it’s Jan. 1, we’ll still have to have that plan ... We’ll already have everything in place and be ready to move.”
An integral part of the district’s plan, Adkins said, is flexibility. Since the beginning, the district’s policy has been that students are welcome to come back to in-person classes when they and their families are ready. All the district asks is that the students give a one-week notice before returning, so preparations can be made.
“This is something none of us have ever seen,” he said. “It’s the first year for all of us.”
Adkins said the district’s preparations have paid off, especially in terms of ensuring that every student will have a device they can use to participate in the online learning. Because the district ordered the devices early, he said, Floyd Schools will be ready to distribute the devices
“We knew we’d have to to have time to get those devices in,” Adkins said.
Currently, suppliers of the devices are backlogged to January, but Floyd County expects to receive theirs next week.
The time spent online learning in the last semester of this past school year, Adkins said, has prepared the district to provide education via virtual means, as has training that has been conducted since.
“We feel like we are ready,” he said. “We’ve had quite a bit of Google training. We’ve got several employees who are Google-certified and still working toward that.”
Adkins said the district’s drivers and cafeteria workers also have done an incredible job in dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions, serving nearly 1 million meals to district children since March 17.
“They have gone to work since March 17 every day they were supposed to be there,” he said. “They have not missed a day.”
Adkins said the district will continue to communicate plans with parents and the community and he expected a video to go out informing the public of the district’s plans and all aspects, especially with the changes being forced by Beshear’s recommendation.
