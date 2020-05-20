Floyd County Schools received around $3 million in state and federal funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a May 18 meeting, Superintendent Danny Adkin told Floyd County Board of Education members that the funds have been received.
“We’ve received our award of GEARS money, which is the governor’s money, and CARES money, and total is around $2.9 million, so, right at $3 million,” Adkins said. “So, those will be used to help upgrade our online learning, distance learning, to help feed kids this summer and to help reimburse the food service program for the meals we’ve already purchased because what you look at when you look at purchasing and sending out meals that are nonperishable, they’re more expensive.”
He said the district has until September 2022 to spend the funds. He said that, in June, the board will discuss those funds and review the budget.
At the meeting, board members briefly discussed the reopening of the school district next year, with Adkins reporting that the Kentucky Department of Education has given districts four options on reopening. He suggested the district seek community input, however, before finalizing plans.
“We need to survey our community because what you don’t want to get too involved in planning in one direction, one direction of the four options, and then your community say, well we’re not going to be a part of that,” he said.
He said the district is developing a survey to get community input.
“I guess our biggest concern and what we need to know is how many students will come back if offered in a staggered schedule or how many would prefer online learning only, that type of thing,” Adkins said.
At the meeting, board members praised a long list of local governments, police departments, fire departments and others who made the high school graduation parades a success in Floyd County on May 15, 16 and 17. Board member William Newsome said the district was “very blessed” to have the support.
Floyd County Board of Education Chairperson Sherry Robinson said she received comments from people who’d like to see graduation parades in the future.
She suggested the district try to find ways to continue graduation parades in the future. “This group may not have a traditional graduation, but I think now they’re the ones that started a tradition, so, that’s great for the class of 2020,” she said.
Adkins called it “amazing,” saying it was touching to see community members line the streets to congratulate graduates.
Adkins also highlighted honors students have received this year, reporting that Allen Elementary and Duff-Allen Central each earned state STLP honors, numerous students earned “major” college scholarships and awards.
“So, we’ve had a lot of things going on, even though we’ve had to do it virtually,” Adkins said. “We’ve had a lot of good things going on. I’m just so proud of the district.”
