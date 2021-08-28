At Monday night’s regular scheduled Floyd County Board of Education meeting, the board recognized the three Appalachian Regional Healthcare hospitals in Floyd County as a Community Champion for Floyd County Schools.

The three ARH facilities will offer Telemedicine for students, faculty and staff at John M. Stumbo, May Valley Elementary, Allen Middle School, Betsy Layne High School, Prestonsburg High School and Renaissance Learning Center for the 2021-2022 school year.

Patients will be provided care by doctors from one of the three ARH hospitals right within the comforts of their school.

ARH also partnered with Floyd County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at all open house events at middle and high schools for anyone age 12 and older.

This school year, 50 people have been vaccinated through this partnership.

“We have incredible staff, students, families and community champions working together for our children of Floyd County,” Superintendent Anna Shepherd said.

“Some places they have to drive miles and miles to get to a hospital. We’re lucky in this area to have hospitals like ARH that are interested in our schools,” Board Chair Linda Gearheart said.

“The interest they’ve shown and the willingness to help has been endless,” said Gearheart.

With more focus than ever on young athletes health in sports, especially, in contact sports such as football, ARH Neurology have made concussion education sessions available to all middle and high school coaches in Floyd County.

“They are helping us celebrate successes and overcome challenges,” Shepherd said.

The sessions stress the importance of seeking medical attention for student-athletes, when to return to the field, and what to expect during their recovery process.

The trio of ARH hospitals also donated $20,000 to purchase a new scoreboard for Prestonsburg High School.

“I also want to thank (Highlands ARH Community CEO) Tim Hatfield. He is a wonderful representative for the ARH program,” Gearheart said.

Throughout this school year, ARH plans to offer mentorship opportunities to students such as health education classes, bowl games, awareness events and additional sponsorships as well as offer support to the school district wherever it may be needed.

The board also addressed the new restrictions regarding masks from the Kentucky Board of Education.

Floyd County will require masks for all students in the district.

Requiring masks has been a hot-button issue since the pandemic started, with some parents stating it should be their personal decision.

Some have accuesed the Floyd County School District as overreaching their authority, however, the regulations come from the Kentucky Board of Education, leaving the decision out of the school district’s hands.

“I think some parents think it’s our decision, but those regulations have been handed down and we’re bound to follow those,” Gearheart said.