On Jan. 10, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recognized the Floyd County Schools resource officers in honor of National Law Enforcement Day, which is officially Jan. 9.

School resource officers now play a more vital role than ever in protecting our children, according to a statement from Floyd County Schools.

“Since being in the role of superintendent, I have developed an even greater appreciation for our school resource officers. Not only do Kevin Shepherd, Ralph Frasure, William Petry and Danny Jarrell serve as law enforcement officials in our schools, they also truly serve as resources for our students and staff,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said the officers are more than just law enforcement for the school. They build relationships with the students, staff and community.

“While safety is their main concern, these officers have become part of the school and are key personnel in our system. They have developed relationships with our students and are mentors to many. These men have become ingrained into the school climate and students see them as people who can and will help. We could not have hoped for a better outcome to adding these school resource officers and it speaks to the dedication and diligence of our SROs,” said Shepherd.

Kevin Shepherd is the School Resource Officer for South Floyd Elementary and has been serving at the school since the 2017-2018 school year.

Ralph Frasure serves at Prestonsburg High School and has been in that position for the past four years.

William Petry is the SRO for Floyd Central High School and is in his first year in this role. Danny Jarrell is at Betsy Layne High School in his first year as well.

“Please join me in thanking our school resource officers for the tremendous jobs they are doing in our schools and for making our students feel safe,” Shepherd said.