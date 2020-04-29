Because of social distancing restrictions required by the COVID-19 pandemic, Floyd County high schools will celebrate the Class of 2020 in unique ways next month.
With help from local city governments and law enforcement agencies, Prestonsburg High School, Betsy Layne High School and Floyd Central High School will host graduation parades for students.
PHS will have a graduation parade for seniors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting and ending at the Mountain Arts Center. BLHS will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, starting and ending at the school. FCHS will have a graduation parade for seniors at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, starting at Wheelwright and ending at the school.
Social distancing is required at these events, and the parades are planned to travel through communities so family members can watch from porches or their yards.
Officials at these locations are finalizing details for these plans, with some suggesting that fireworks and/or music may be offered after the graduates drive through to pick up their diplomas.
Floyd County Board of Education members talked about these plans during an April 27 meeting, with Superintendent Danny Adkins saying this will be “one to remember” for students.
He said the goal is to make it “as extravagant as possible.”
“Even though they may not get that chance to walk across the stage, it’s still going to be one to remember because nobody’s ever had one like this. It’s going to be a great opportunity for them to remember. We’re just working on making it as big as possible,” he said.
Adkins said in-person graduations may still be possible later this year.
“If the possibility were to arise, even up to August or September, that we could still have in-person graduation, we’re certainly not eliminating that,” he said. “We want everyone to know that we want to take this opportunity because it may be the only opportunity we have.”
Board Chair Sherry Robinson emphasized that district officials are with these students.
“I just want the seniors to know that we are all with them and that we are doing everything that we can to provide a good and memorable graduation for them because they have worked 12 long years to be able to get to this point and we are right there with them. We know how important it is to the parents,” she said. “We know how important it is and we are working diligently ... Everybody is working together ... in order to make sure that all of the seniors in this district get that graduation.”
Board Member Linda Gearheart said, “And 2020 is their year. It’s not the year of the virus. It’s the year of the graduate.”
The district’s efforts are not going unnoticed by high school seniors in the district.
PHS senior Mason Compton, the 18-year-old son of Mark and Missy Compton of Spurlock, thanked officials for the effort.
“It’s unique. You’re probably never going to see a graduation parade again,” he said. “I appreciate the school, I appreciate the community for at least attempting to do something for us because I’d say some communities, they won’t have the opportunity to actually have some form of graduation. I just want to thank the school, the community and Mayor Les (Stapleton) for actually putting on something because it means a lot to all of us seniors.”
Compton, a PHS golfer who plans to study biology at Alice Lloyd College before seeking a pharmacy degree at the University of Kentucky, said it’s been a challenging year for him.
“Honestly, all of this, it’s a lot to take in,” Compton said. “Your senior year of high school is supposed to be your best year of your life. I miss all my friends. I miss being around everybody, the school environment. But there’s just certain things you can’t control and you just have to do what’s available.”
The year has also been challenging for FCHS senior and football player Churstuin Pryor, 18, the grandson of Ella Pryor of Topmost, who plans to major in criminal justice at Eastern Kentucky University prior to seeking a career with the Kentucky State Police.
“It’s not how I expected the last part of my senior year to go, obviously ... It’s kind of sad that everything is being done the way it is, but with everything going on, I understand why we’re doing everything the way we are and I think it’s a good thing that everything is done online now so we don’t actually spread anything or contribute to everything getting worse.”
The school district has asked students like Compton and Pryor, who have advanced placement or college classes, to focus solely on those courses during this NTI period. Adkins reported that those students will be required to pass tests in order to qualify for college credit.
Pryor said he appreciates the opportunity to participate in a graduation.
“I would just like to thank them and tell them that it’s really appreciated that they’re actually trying to help us actually have something at least because I know some schools haven’t even scheduled or talked about anything for their seniors,” he said.
Officials at these schools are planning to record graduates who come into schools for photos to create videos that will be uploaded online. In these videos, the schools will share more information about these students than they typically do, such as announcing their parents and future goals — something they explained would not be possible at a regular ceremony.
“I think that it will allow us the opportunity to highlight each student at a time when they feel like they’re being overlooked,” PHS Principal Lori Bricken said.
She said the NTI learning experience has given administrators and staff a chance to reflect.
“It’s definitely been a time for reflection. Normally, the school year is so busy, that unless we make time for reflection, it doesn’t happen, and so, we’ve definitely had some time to do that,” Bricken said.
She emphasized that the Class of 2020 has been through a lot in their lives, and that will make them stronger in the future.
“This is a class that has seen a lot of change. This is the class that was born with the Sept. 11 terrorism, and this is a resilient class. They, probably more than most classes after them, will appreciate the small things in life,” Bricken said.
FCHS Principal Greta Thornsberry and other principals emphasized that watching students graduate is important for them as school administrators.
“We just want our students and our communities to know that we are feeling what they’re feeling as well. Our goal is to do everything that we possibly can to make this as memorable as we can do for our students,” she said.
She wants the graduates to know “they are special to us,” something BLHS Principal Jody Roberts and Assistant Principal Patricia Hackworth emphasized, talking about how going through this NTI experience, teachers improved relationships with students, which helps make students more successful.
“You can still be an administrator and still have great relationships with kids,” Hackworth said, praising Roberts and Adkins for their leadership in promoting school culture and talking about students who send her messages. “These relationships are going to build and build and build, and that’s what I’ve told the teachers. These relationships that you’re building for the ninth graders, the 10th graders and the 11th graders, they’re going to build and it’s going to make our community bigger and better.”
Hackworth, who describes herself as “a hugger,” said it’s going to be difficult to congratulate these graduates without hugging them.
“Listen,” she said, chuckling. “I’m going to tell you I’m not hugging. I’m not. I’ll not even be doing elbow bumping. Jody and all of them laugh at me, saying you’re always hugging a kid ... I hug kids all the time. I will not be hugging kids at graduation, but I promise you, just as soon as this is over, I will.”
Hackworth said this class will not be forgotten.
“You will definitely never be forgotten because this is going one of those years that everybody will be talking about for a long time. This is your year, so, by essence, we’re always going to thinking of you,” Hackworth said.
Roberts encourages students to not let the social distancing that defined their senior year to define their futures.
“Don’t let this define you,” he said.
At Monday’s school board meeting, officials said the district is open to suggestions about graduations and other things the district is or could provide to help students.
Adkins reported that the school district has provided 235,000 free meals to students since March 16, an average of 39,200 meals a week, and bus drivers and cooks have agreed to continue that delivery service through the end of May.
He reported that health assistants are taking temperatures of those employees daily at schools in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
He reported that between 75 and 90 percent of students have turned in the first two Non-Traditional Instruction packets to schools and talked about the possibility — if schools continue NTI in the future — of providing Chromebooks, pre-loaded with NTI work, for students who don’t have access to internet at home. He also addressed concerns parents have about the possibility that students will have to re-do this school year. He said the Kentucky Department of Education has given districts authority to grade students and that as long as students complete their NTI work, they will succeed.
