During its special meeting on Monday, Feb. 15, the Floyd County Board of Education voted to return to a hybrid learning model on Feb. 22, which also allows elementary and middle school athletics to restart as well.
According to BOE officials, students who wish to attend in-person school will be able to do so, as long as parents are comfortable, as part of the hybrid learning model. Superintendent Danny Adkins said that the model has been in place for some time now and will include district students whose last names begin with A through J attending on Monday and Tuesday. Students whose last names start with K through Z will attend Wednesday and Thursday, which he added will leave Fridays as the district's “flex day."
According to BOE officials, school facilities will be sanitized following the end of every day and that the district will continue to follow safety guidelines.
Adkins said parents and students will continue to have the option of receiving virtual learning as opposed to returning to in-person classes.
According to BOE officials, with the vote regarding returning to in-person learning, via the hybrid model, passing, it also allows district elementary and middle schools athletics to restart as well, beginning on Monday, Feb. 22.
For more information, check out the Feb. 17 edition of the Floyd Chronicle and Times
