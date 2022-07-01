Floyd sheriff: Officers investigating domestic encountered ‘pure hell’ June 30

A Floyd County man who is accused of killing multiple police officers and injuring numerous other individuals has pleaded not guilty to several charges in Floyd District Court.

During an arraignment hearing before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall on July 1, Lance P. Storz, 49, of Main Street, Allen, Hall entered a not guilty plea on Storz' behalf, with Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley saying that “substantially” more charges are forthcoming. Hall ordered Storz held on a $10 million bond.

A person charged with a felony cannot plead guilty at the District Court level.

According to the arrest citation in the case, beginning at approximately 6:44 p.m., June 30, Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers at and around his residence.

The rounds, the citation said, caused the death of two police officers at the scene, injured five additional officers, injured the emergency management director and caused the death of a K9 officer.

In addition to charges of murder of a police officer, Storz faces several charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to court documents, a domestic violence case was opened against Storz on June 30, with Judge Hall issuing an order for emergency protection that same day.

Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt said after the arraignment hearing July 1 that four officers went to Storz’ residence on June 30 as part of the investigation into a domestic case and encountered ‘pure hell.’

“That investigation led them to a residence at Allen,” Hunt said. “An individual in that house who police were probably investigating on the domestic charge seemed to be waiting for them and just opened fire upon their arrival.

“They encountered ... pure hell when they arrived,” Hunt said. “They had no chance. This guy had what seemed to be a plan and he pretty much executed that plan almost to precision. Thank God ... some survived that did.”

When the officers came under fire, Hunt said, other departments responded, as did the Floyd County Emergency Management director, who was injured and is now hospitalized.

“When the deputies put out the initial call for help, the responding agencies just entered the line of fire without knowing where it was coming from,” he said.

After hours and some negotiation with Storz, he was arrested, Hunt said.

Hunt said it was encouraging that so much help came out from response agencies from across the region, and he was complimentary of the work done by Kentucky State Police.

“Thank God for those people,” Hunt said.

Information on those injured in the incident has not been released and their conditions have not been announced.

Hunt said there were injuries other than gunfire suffered by responders, such as a deputy who suffered injuries as he stayed under a vehicle for hours to avoid the shooter.

Bartley said more charges against Storz are forthcoming.

“There will be substantially more charges,” he said. “The charges from last night were in the middle of a war zone basically and done basically without information that was definitive at that time. There should be substantially more charges.”

Bartley said Storz has been charged with crimes that are death penalty eligible, but the decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be up to Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

According to Bartley, those officers injured and killed were from a number of local agencies.

Bartley said there are no adequate words of comfort that can be offered at this time.

“I don’t know that there is any comfort for anybody at this time,” Bartley said. “These are human beings. These are people who have children, spouses, a mom and dad and their world will never be the same.”

“There’s a special place in hell for people like this,” Bartley said. “If there ain’t, there ought to be.”

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident, according to a statement the agency released July 1.

“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” the statement said. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”