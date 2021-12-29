Hundreds of K9 teams from across the country attended a national training and competition event in Florida this past week.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Szymchack and K9 “Drago” and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dusty Newsome and K9 “Lita” competed and certified in Narcotics, Apprehension, Building Search and Tracking, according to a statement from Floyd Sheriff John Hunt’s office.
Deputy Szymchack and K-9 “Drago” competed against hundreds of teams from agencies across the country and came in runner up.
“We are very proud of our K-9 program and extremely proud of our two deputies for all they do in keeping and caring for their partners,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. “They put forth many hours of training and hard work in addition to their regular duties and responsibilities. They are a vital part of our office and their hard work is greatly appreciated.”
Earlier this year, deputies along with their K-9 partners completed SWAT school where “Drago” and “Lita” underwent a week long of extensive training in different high risk exercises.