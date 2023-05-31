The Floyd County Speciality Courts hosted a drug court graduation on May 25. Among the speakers were retired judge Eric Hall, retired Circuit Judge Tom Smith and Floyd District Judge Tyler Green.

“We are the only county east of Interstate 75 to have three separate speciality court tracts: District drug court, circuit drug court and veterans treatment court,” Green said. “We have an 81 percent employment rate. Of the graduates so far, we have an 80 percent success rate for not picking up new charges during this time period.

“With local community partners and programs, like drug court, we are getting people into drug and alcohol abuse treatment within a week” Green said. “It is amazing how this community, and those surrounding it, have come together to recognize drug court.”

Green said he has been informed Floyd is in the top six counties in the state for the number of participants in our treatment court program.

The graduates recognized May 25 included: Angela Duncan, Lisa Lewis, Summer Noakes, Katelynn Wallen, Angela Rowe and Miranda Powers.

Duncan, who is working with Frontier Medical Group in addiction recovery and is going to be a liaison for drug court, said drug court changed her life.

“At one time, I had the worst attitude and I hated myself and everyone around me,” she said. “Now, drug court has helped me build this rock solid foundation that I stand on everyday. They have shown me that I have more people out there who care about me than I know what to do with. Today, I love helping others like myself, and I’m hoping to make a difference in the world.”

Lewis said she thought she’d never graduate the program.

“I tried to get terminated, but they didn’t let me take the easy way out. If they would have, I probably would have overdosed and died,” she said. “Drug court has given me my life and family back, and I am forever grateful to them.”

Noakes said she is a completely different person after participating in the program.

Speaking of her mother who passed away, Noakes said, “I am somebody that my mom would be proud of today.”

Rowe, who works Frontier, said that, without the program, she would not be alive.

“I want to thank God, without him I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “Drug court took a second chance on me, and they are now my extended family. My grandchildren now have a grandma in their life to help raise them. They helped me get a job at Frontier, who introduced me to Calvary Church of God, an even bigger family. They gave me ‘me’ back.”

Miranda Powers, who will be working as a registered nurse, said: “We are reaching our full potential and living for a purpose in recovery. Today, we are celebrating ourselves. Let us never forget the transformative powers of drug court. It changed my life.”