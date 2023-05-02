Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced in a statement recently that the district’s STLP teams had an outstanding showing at the State STLP Showcase held at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

“Congratulations to all of our STLP teams and coaches,” Shepherd said. “Floyd County has a winning tradition in STLP, and this year proved that our students and coaches are among the elite in our state. As our district-level coordinator for STLP, Mike Bell, always says, these students have spent hours and hours creating, building, working on, and revising projects, and these projects are to help others. Learning teamwork, along with technology and a multitude of other skills with the goal of helping others, may just be one of the best things our students can be involved in at school.”

On April 19, the following individuals and teams brought home awards to Floyd County.

Digital projects (online judging)

• Digital Music State Champions sixth through eighth — Brooks Pennington, Colin Gearheart, Gavin Allen, Josiah Isom (DACE)

• Media Literacy Awareness State Runner-Up ninth through 12th — Lindsey Marshall, Zach Goble, Olivia McKinney (FCHS)

• Multi-Media Mash-Up State Champion ninth through 12th — Todd Prater (FCHS)

• Screen Capture State Runner-Up ninth through 12th — Todd Prater (FCHS)

• Technical Writing State Runner-Up sixth through eighth — Jaycee Hagans (DACE)

Live Challenges

• Game Design Challenge State Champions sixth through eighth

DACE

Brooks Pennington

Colin Gearheart

Gavin Allen

Josiah Isom

• Game Design Challenge State Champions ninth through 12th

FCSI

Kendyll Hall

Emma Bailey

Bradley Newman

• NKU IOT Challenge State Champions ninth through 12th

FCSI

Dakota Stumbo

Kaden Lewis

• Sphero Hero Challenge State Champions ninth through 12th

FCHS

Lara Beth Hall

Mia Queen-Gilliam

Lydia Wallace

• Sphero Hero Challenge State Runner-Up ninth through 12th

FCSI

Emma Bailey

Bradley Newman

• UL Podcast Challenge State Champions ninth through 12th

FCHS

Laci O’Quinn

Madison Lewis

• Website Design Challenge State-Runner-Up sixth through eighth

DACE

Benjamin Bailey

• Projects

Level 3 State Finalist (Terrific Top 20) K through fifth — Prestonsburg Elementary

Level 3 State Finalist sixth through eighth — James D. Adams Middle School

• Service Team Members ninth through 12th

FCHS

Alexa Morris

Whitley Hall

• STLP State Engineer ninth through 12

FCHS

Todd Prater

Hailey Little

• KYSTE Scholarship

FCHS

Hailey Little