Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd is congratulating the district’s middle school students on their accomplishments in the Regional Governor’s Cup competition.
“From Adams Middle School, we want to congratulate Luke Hall, Jaxon Perry, Amelia Gilbert, Kassidy May and Kyria Barnette,” Shepherd said. “From May Valley Elementary, congratulations are in order for Reagan Lafferty, Bryson Patton, Jake Skeens, Taryn Meade, Kaelyn McWherter and Piper Frye. From Allen Elementary, congratulations Aiden Chaney, Mason Case, Sydney Cavins and Jimma Branham. From John M. Stumbo, congratulations to Jonah Watts. Finally, from South Floyd, congratulations to Stewart Newsome and Ava Mays.” Shepherd continued by highlighting team success in the Quick Recall competition by saying, “Congratulations to Adams Middle for placing second, May Valley for placing third, and Allen Elementary for their fourth place finish. Finally, a big congratulations to the two Future Problem Solving teams that are moving on to the state competition: May Valley and South Floyd.
“These students will be competing in the State Governor’s Cup beginning March 17 through the 20th in Louisville,” Shepherd said. “Please join us in wishing our students the best of luck and continued success in their endeavors.”
Winners included::
Mathematics:
2nd — Luke Hall, Adams
3rd — Jaxon Perry, Adams
5th — Reagan Lafferty, MVES
6th — Aiden Chaney, AES
Science:
2nd — Jaxon Perry, Adams
5th — Mason Case, AES
6th — Jonah Watts, JMS
Social Studies:
3rd — Bryson Patton, MVES
4th — Jake Skeens, MVES
6th — Stewart Newsome, SFES
Language Arts:
2nd — Taryn Meade, MVES
3rd — Sydney Cavins, AES
4th — Kaelyn McWherter, MVES
5th — Amelia Gilbert, Adams
Arts and Humanities:
1st — Amelia Gilbert, Adams
3rd — Jimma Branham, AES
4th — Reagan Lafferty, MVES
5th — Lydia Johnson, JMS
Composition:
1st — Sydney Cavins, AES
2nd — Ava Mays, SFES
4th — Piper Frye, MVES
5th — Kyria Barnette, Adams
6th — Tie — Kassidy May, Adams
6th — Tie — Jimma Branham, AES
Future Problem Solving:
1st — May Valley Elementary
2nd — South Floyd Elementary
Quick Recall:
2nd — James D. Adams Middle School
3rd — May Valley Elementary School
4th — Allen Elementary School
Overall Standings:
2nd — May Valley Elementary School
3rd — James D. Adams Middle School