Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd is congratulating the district’s middle school students on their accomplishments in the Regional Governor’s Cup competition.

“From Adams Middle School, we want to congratulate Luke Hall, Jaxon Perry, Amelia Gilbert, Kassidy May and Kyria Barnette,” Shepherd said. “From May Valley Elementary, congratulations are in order for Reagan Lafferty, Bryson Patton, Jake Skeens, Taryn Meade, Kaelyn McWherter and Piper Frye. From Allen Elementary, congratulations Aiden Chaney, Mason Case, Sydney Cavins and Jimma Branham. From John M. Stumbo, congratulations to Jonah Watts. Finally, from South Floyd, congratulations to Stewart Newsome and Ava Mays.” Shepherd continued by highlighting team success in the Quick Recall competition by saying, “Congratulations to Adams Middle for placing second, May Valley for placing third, and Allen Elementary for their fourth place finish. Finally, a big congratulations to the two Future Problem Solving teams that are moving on to the state competition: May Valley and South Floyd.

“These students will be competing in the State Governor’s Cup beginning March 17 through the 20th in Louisville,” Shepherd said. “Please join us in wishing our students the best of luck and continued success in their endeavors.”

Winners included::

Mathematics:

2nd — Luke Hall, Adams

3rd — Jaxon Perry, Adams

5th — Reagan Lafferty, MVES

6th — Aiden Chaney, AES

Science:

2nd — Jaxon Perry, Adams

5th — Mason Case, AES

6th — Jonah Watts, JMS

Social Studies:

3rd — Bryson Patton, MVES

4th — Jake Skeens, MVES

6th — Stewart Newsome, SFES

Language Arts:

2nd — Taryn Meade, MVES

3rd — Sydney Cavins, AES

4th — Kaelyn McWherter, MVES

5th — Amelia Gilbert, Adams

Arts and Humanities:

1st — Amelia Gilbert, Adams

3rd — Jimma Branham, AES

4th — Reagan Lafferty, MVES

5th — Lydia Johnson, JMS

Composition:

1st — Sydney Cavins, AES

2nd — Ava Mays, SFES

4th — Piper Frye, MVES

5th — Kyria Barnette, Adams

6th — Tie — Kassidy May, Adams

6th — Tie — Jimma Branham, AES

Future Problem Solving:

1st — May Valley Elementary

2nd — South Floyd Elementary

Quick Recall:

2nd — James D. Adams Middle School

3rd — May Valley Elementary School

4th — Allen Elementary School

Overall Standings:

2nd — May Valley Elementary School

3rd — James D. Adams Middle School