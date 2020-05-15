Four students at the Floyd County Area Technology Center earned honors at the regional SkillsUSA competition.
Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that Timothy Prater and Brayden Hamilton earned first place in web design and welding at the event, and Alex Osborne and Jacob Jervis earned second place in welding and HVAC.
These four students compete through their vocational classes with the Floyd County Area Technology Center. Prater and Osborne are seniors at Prestonsburg High School. Hamilton is a senior at Floyd Central High School and Jervis is a senior at Betsy Layne High School.
Adkins said, “We are always proud to see our students excel. Winning a competition in a category that shows a much needed skill set is exciting. These young men can have futures in these vocational areas and have already set themselves apart from others.”
On Friday March 16, students competed against multiple other districts in the 2019-2020 Regional SkillsUSA Competition at the Mayo Campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. Prater had to code a fully functional website, complete with text, images, four pages and a menu in about three hours.
Hamilton and Osborne had to perform specific types of welds that were then inspected to determine the highest degree of quality.
Jervis had to master a series of testing stations that demonstrated his skill at assessing multiple issues with a gas furnace that are impeding furnace performance.
SkillsUSA is a partnership organization serving teachers and students who are preparing for careers in technical skilled and service occupations. Competitions call for students to demonstrate occupational skills they have learned and students begin by competing at the school level to be eligible for regional competition.
Adkins said, “Seeing our students excel in skilled worker fields is more evidence that we are providing amazing opportunities for students. We want to increase vocational opportunities while not decreasing academic opportunities. Our new normal shows us more and more how valuable and essential these skills are for our world to continue to operate."
