Three students from Floyd County are finalists in this year's Young Writers Contest, sponsored by Kentucky Educational Television (KET).

The annual competition aims to foster creative expression and enhance literacy development by inviting students in grades Pre-K through high school to submit their original graphic novels, illustrated stories, poetry, and short stories.

This year's contest witnessed overwhelming participation, with KET receiving a record- breaking 2,457 submissions from students across Kentucky. The increase in entries, more than double the previous year's count, highlights the enthusiasm and passion for storytelling among young writers, officials said.

Finalists from Floyd County are:

● Harper Akers, a student at South Floyd Elementary, a finalist in the Short Story — Early Grades Division with her entry, "The Evil Robot Attack."

● Keira Hamilton, a student at James D. Adams Middle School, whose work titled "Thank You" earned them a finalist position in the Illustrated Story — Upper Grades Division.

● Lyla Helton, a student at South Floyd Elementary, with her entry in the Illustrated Story — Intermediate Division, "Olivia and the Wolf."

"We are incredibly proud of Harper Akers, Keira Hamilton, and Lyla Helton for their outstanding achievements in the KET Young Writers Contest,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd. “Their creative works exemplify the power of imagination and storytelling, and their recognition as finalists is a testament to their talent and dedication. We applaud their hard work, as well as the support and guidance provided by their teachers and families."