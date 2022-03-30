Floyd County Schools recently recognized several students for their participation, as well as their success, in the Kentucky State Governor’s Cup competition for academics.

Included in those successes being celebrated are Duff-Allen Central Middle student Kylie Walters’ 7th place finish in Composition, Allen Elementary student Sierra Sone’s 15th place finish in Composition and Prestonsburg High School’s Kaitlyn Hager, who placed 19th in the state in Composition.

Ally Hamilton, a student at Adams Middle, came in 26th in Science, and Duff-Allen Central Elementary’s Braxton Howard, who finished in the top 50 in Arts and Humanities, and Taryn Meade, also of Duff-Allen Central Elementary, who finished in the top 50 in the state in Language Arts.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said this is the first time since 2019 that the state Governor’s Cup has been an in-person event. She said she believes that having virtual only options for the previous two years may be a factor in a decline in the number of students competing in academics in Floyd County.

“I hope our parents, guardians and families will encourage their children to explore competing in academics and joining our academic teams,” she said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for students to enrich their content knowledge, to develop and fine tune their study schools, and to be part of an incredible community.”