Floyd County Schools students brought home five state championship titles, five state runner-up titles, four selected to the Service Teams and a scholarship winner from the 2022 State Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) competition at Rupp Arena on April 20.

“First, I have to again congratulate the over 160 students we had to advance to the state competition,” said Superintendent Anna Shepherd. “We had students from every school and from one of our programs. It's simply incredible what our students can do. Along with this are our incredible coaches. Without the support, motivation and heart of our coaches, we would not have as many students participating and enjoying this program.

“Congratulations to our state champions, Madison Wilcox, Carli Artrip, Taryn Meade, Kamryn Shannon, Chanda Caudill, Mia Queen-Gillam, Lara Beth Hall and Lydia Wallace,” Shepherd said. “These individuals and teams dominated their categories. Congratulations to our state runner ups, Madison Thornsberry, Zachery Hunter, Ethan Hall, Peyton Crase, Kellie Tussey, JD Fraley and Kaden Lewis. These students did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see what they do next year as they’re all underclassmen. And congratulations Madison Thornsberry on winning the scholarship.”

Service Teams members also won at state.

“Congratulations to our students who were selected to be on the Service Teams, Hailey Little, Madison Thornsberry, Lauren Gearheart,Alexa Morris and Whitley Hall,” Shepherd said. “Being selected is a challenging process. Service Team members submit work samples and go through an interview process. Being an Engineer Team member like Hailey is the most challenging. The Engineer Team helps run KySTE and the State STLP Championships. In addition to interviews and work samples, students want to be on the Engineer Team also answer a series of essay questions, submit resumes and two to three letters of recommendation in reference to their technology and leadership skills. So while the titles for Service Team members may not say state champion, it is more assuredly an honor achieved through a competitive process.”

State champs:

PHS Madison Wilcox — first in KY Travel

DACE Carli Artrip — first in Manipulated Image 6-8

DACE Taryn Meade first in UL Podcast Challenge

FCSI Kamryn Shannon and Chanda Caudill — first in Sphero Hero

DACE Mia Queen-Gillam, Lara Beth Hall and Lydia Wallace first in Sphero Hero 6-8

State runners up:

FCHS Madison Thornsberry — second in Technical Writing 9-12

FCSI Zachery Hunter and Ethan Hall — second in Robot Royale

FCSI Peyton Crase and Kellie Tussey — second in Sumo Bot

FCSI JD Fraley and Kaden Lewis — second in UK Engineering Minds on Innovation

Service team members

FCHS Hailey Little — Engineer

FCHS Madison Thornsberry — Media Arts Service Team

FCHS Lauren Gearheart — Blogger Corps Service Team

FCHS Alexa Morris — Photojournalist Service Team

DACE Whitley Hall — Blogger Corps

STLP coaches

AES Kaleb Rodebaugh

AMS AmyNewsome

BLE Lindsay Newsome

BLHS Sandy Mims

DACE Ceci Prater

FCHS Ceci Prater

FCSI Tabitha Berger

JMS Jaynie Watts

MVE Kayana Collins

PES Jennifer Stewart

PHS Kenneth Bradley

SFE Taylor Vandeventer