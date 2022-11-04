Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently launched her ”Lunch and Learn'' program which is intended to give Floyd County students more of a voice when it comes to their education.
With Lunch and Learn, Shepherd travels to a different school throughout the county each week and has lunch with students to discuss what can be done to improve their experience in Floyd County Schools.
“I have started weekly lunch visits with students of all schools and grade levels. It is about making the student experience in our schools and district the best it can be,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said she likes the personal interaction with students, and who better to express what improvements need to be made in the FCSD than those students.
“I appreciate listening to students about what they enjoy and like best about their schools and what they would like to have or see us implement working together as a team in Floyd County Schools,” said Shepherd.
She also states it’s important to give Floyd County students a voice in their education.
“Student voice is important for moving our school district forward and preparing them for both college and careers,” Shepherd said. “Some of my best days are spent in schools and lunchrooms with our most important customers — our students.”