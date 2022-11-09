A swearing-in ceremony was held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Floyd County Courthouse to recognize 13 new school resource officers (SROs) who are now serving schools throughout Floyd County.

The new SROs consist of officers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department.

The ceremony was performed by District Court 31 Division 1, Chief district judge Jimmy Marcum.

The following officers are assigned to their designated school:

FCSO Deputy Adam Dixon — Floyd Central High School

Deputy Kevin Shepherd — South Floyd Elementary

Deputy Danny Martin — Betsy Layne High School

Deputy Jonathan Dixon — Betsy Layne Elementary

Deputy Billy Slone — Allen Elementary School

Deputy Darrell Bradley — School of Innovation

Deputy Dewey Meade — May Valley Elementary

Deputy Brian Walker — Floyd Area Technology Center

Officers with the City of Prestonsburg will serve at the following schools

PPD officer Melissa Blackburn — Adams Middle

Officer Johnny Pearl Begley — Prestonsburg Elementary

Officer Brian Prater — Prestonsburg High School

Officer Johnny Layne — Duff-Allen Central Elementary

Each of the officers are highly-trained, according to the sheriff’s office, with many holding several certifications officials said. Deputy Kevin Johnson left the FCSO to continue his career at the Pikeville Police Department. However, after the deadly shooting in Allen back on June 30, Johnson decided to return to his former department and serve.

Johnson is SWAT trained deputy, an accident reconstructionist and also a certified K-9 handler and taser instructor.

According to FCSO Deputy Kevin Thacker, officers in Floyd County are some of the best trained anywhere.

“People would never believe the guys we have with extensive training,” Thacker said. “We have quality, certified, police officers.”