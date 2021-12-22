Students at the Floyd County Technology Center in Martin were recently awarded a grant from the American Academy of Dermatology(AAD) to build the center a new outdoor pavilion for students to perform their work.

On Dec. 16, the center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the new pavilion. Officials from Floyd County Schools including Superintendent Anna Shepherd were in attendance.

The grant, for $8,000, allowed students from the center’s many classes to build the structure.

Dr. Jeff Shannon, principal at FCATC, expressed his excitement about the school being chosen.

“This grant was provided to us by the American Academy of Dermatology. It’s a nationwide grant and if it hasn’t changed in the last year, we are the first in Kentucky to ever receive the grant,” Shannon said.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton spoke to the students about regardless which path in life they chose, skills learned at FCATC will benefit them in everyday life.

“If you have a little bit of this knowledge, it will pay off for you down the road. Even if you don’t go into it as a career, around your house, in your future, all of this stuff will pay off for you,” said Stapleton.

The students built the pavilion entirely from scratch. They prepped the site with gravel before pouring the concrete pad. Carpentry students built the structure while welding and HVAC students even had a hand in its construction. Students from the electrical program will soon install ceiling fans in the pavilion.

Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised the work of the FCATC students.

“I just want you all to know how proud, since I’ve been superintendent, of what’s going on here at the Area Technology Center.

The FCATC plans to apply for other grants in the future so students have opportunities like the AAD grant.