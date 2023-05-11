Thanks to one Floyd County student and several local businesses, two local police departments will travel to Washington D.C’s National Mall on May 14-20 for National Police Week where three fallen officers will be honored.

These fallen heroes, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure and PPD patrolman Jacob Chaffins will have their names added to the Fallen Officers Memorial in the nation’s capital.

However, to attend the ceremony in Washington would cost the two agencies approximately $26,500, officials said, funds these agencies simply did not have.

Olivia Tussey is a ninth grader at Prestonsburg High School. She is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Tussey, who are also first responders with the City of Prestonsburg.

Tussey approached PPD Chief Randy Woods and Director of Public Safety Ross Shurtleff and asked how she could help and how much money was needed.

“Olivia came to the Chief and I and wanted to know what she could do to help and how much was needed for all of us to go — which in and of itself was amazing coming from a ninth grader, but in reality, no surprise from Olivia,” Shurtleff said. “What was a surprise was that any one person, especially a full-time high school student, could raise every dime of nearly $30,000.00 in a matter of weeks.”

She began fundraising throughout the community by securing donations from several local businesses including MarkWest Energy, Big Sandy RECC, American Electric Power (AEP), Drains Unlimited, Nova Inc, just to name a few.

After learning of Tussey’s fundraising efforts, the Floyd County Community Foundation presented a check in the amount of $10,000 on May 5, surpassing the goal by just a few dollars.

“People really don’t understand how important this trip is to us to bring closure because that’s something we’ve all been looking for in some avenue or another,” Shurtleff said. “It's been a year and we’ve lost fathers, husbands, friends and mentors.”

According to Shurtleff, attending the ceremony will give some closure to the two departments, something both agencies and the officers' families have been seeking.

“We don’t get our days in court, we’ve just got each other and for Olivia to bring us to the closest thing we’re going to get to closure makes her even more amazing than we already knew she was,” Shurtleff said.