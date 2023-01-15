Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams recently announced that Floyd County received its first appropriation of funds from the National Opioid Settlement in the amount of $876,861.

According to Williams, the plan is to establish an Opioid Advisory Committee, to help ensure transparency and that the funding goes where needed most.

“We’re going to put together an advisory committee, let them make some recommendations on what we would think would be the best use of the money,” Williams said.

With drugs like crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl now more widely available than ever, overdose deaths have skyrocketed and are now the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Williams says the committee may also look into hiring county detectives to help stem the influx of drugs into Floyd County.

“Some of the things we are looking at, are maybe hiring some County Detectives to get out here and try to combat some of this fentanyl that’s coming into the area,” said Williams.

Williams also said the funds could be used towards transitional housing and the county’s Drug Court program.

“We have some folks who also use our community center to host meetings such as Narcotics Anonymous (NA) two or three days a week and we want to work with those local organizations to offer whatever help we can,” Williams said.

Through the National Opioid Settlement, half of the funds will go to the state of Kentucky, while the other half is divided between the municipalities throughout the commonwealth.