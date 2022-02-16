Floyd County’s four Water Districts received some much need help from the Floyd County Fiscal Court on Feb. 9.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams awarded grants to The City of Martin’s Water District, The City of Wheelwright, Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission and Southern Water District to help with completion of numerous projects.

“What we’re doing as a fiscal court is grant awards for our four water districts within Floyd County. For us, this is charting new territory. I can’t ever remember an occasion that the Floyd County Fiscal Court stepped up and helped all four water districts within our county,” Williams said.

Clean drinking water has been a major hurdle for residents of Eastern Kentucky, and boil-water-advisories are common.

“We understand it’s critical to give back.” Williams continued, “From Harold, to David, from Wheelwright to Auxier and all points between, it is a priority for us to have quality drinking water for all citizens of Floyd County.”

The City of Martin was awarded a $100,000 grant to correct problems with the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Ken Stidham signed on behalf of the city.

Prestonsburg City Utilities was seeking a $100,000 grant for several projects, including addressing customer’s lack of water pressure and lack of supply, or in some cases — both. The grant was received by Brian Music, of PCUC.

Southern Water District is seeking to expand its existing water lines, as well as construct a new 200,000 gallon water storage facility and a booster pump station. Jeff Prater, Chairman of the Board of Southern Water District, accepted the grant and was joined by board members Donnie Daniels, Rick Roberts and Bob Shepherd.

The City of Wheelwright, much like Prestonsburg City Utilities, plans to expand existing water lines to improve the supply of water to its residents. Wheelwright Mayor Don Hall also instituted a new trash program to help beautify the city.