Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced July 21 that $30 million in funding is being allocated to 29 projects to improve existing water systems and provide clean drinking water to approximately 1,245 households across the state.

In Floyd County, Gov. Beshear approved $1.9 million for Southern Water District to install 19,000 linear feet of water line, a new booster pumping station, along with a new 200,000 gallon water storage tank.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said he welcomed the announcement.

“We basically applied through the Cleaner Water Program and we applied under the unserved (category) because it was our best shot at getting funding.” Williams said.

Waterlines will be installed in Minnie, which will then run across Ky. 680 and then on to Ky. 80 according to Williams.

“That waterline will support the new Left Beaver Rescue Squad that’s being built there, the highway garage, there’s a small non-profit that’s located there, we’ve got the high school, then any economic development along Ky. 680 and, of course, we’ve got upwards of 30-40 homes there,” Williams said. “We’re excited about the money and as always, it’s a nice addition to what’s been going on at Southern.”

Williams credited relationships created by those involved to secure the funding for the project.

“The governor and Rocky (Adkins), they’ve really been good to us, and Ashley (Tackett Laferty), works hard for us and Senator (Johnny Ray) Turner stepped up and helped us with a lot of these projects,” Williams said.