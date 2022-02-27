A Floyd woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
Pikeville Police Officer Daniel Fields arrested Lawshawna Wesley, 33, of Shop Branch Road, Stanville, at the Fairview Apartment Complex on charges of public intoxication and giving an officer false identifying information.
Fields wrote that, once at the jail, a deputy jailer found a bag in a pocket inside Wesley’s purse which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
A full body strip search was conducted by jail personnel, Fields wrote, and a bag of the substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in a body cavity.
Wesley was lodged in the jail on charges of public intoxication, giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband.