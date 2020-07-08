A Floyd County woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on July 6.
According to a statement from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:30 a.m., deputies were dispatch to northbound I-75 at the 175-mile marker where a crash requiring extrication had occurred.
The driver of a Toyota Corolla, later identified as Allyson B. Davis, 21, of Banner, had lost control of her vehicle after driving through water that had pooled in the high-speed lane, the statement said.
The vehicle, the statement said, spun out of control and traveled back across the northbound lanes of the interstate. The Corolla, the statement said, became lodged under the trailer of a semi-tractor trailer.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.