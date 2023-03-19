The felony child abuse case against a Floyd woman will go to a grand jury.

Following a preliminary hearing March 14, Floyd District Judge Tyler Green bound the case against Allison Hamilton, 23, of Mink Branch, Harold, over to a grand jury.

According to an arrest citation in the case, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker was dispatched to Allen Elementary School on March 8 to assist Floyd County Division of Protection and Permanency (FCDPP) on a possible child abuse case in which a child had arrived there with bruising on their face.

Thacker wrote that upon arrival at the school, he was informed that school administrators and the school’s social worker had conducted interviews with the students, who admitted the bruising was caused by Hamilton.

The citation said the children said that Hamilton had placed diapers in their mouths as punishment. The bruising on the child’s face, Thacker wrote, was caused by Hamilton “squeezing” the child’s face as punishment.

The minor also stated she had bruises on the inside of her mouth, which made it painful to eat.

Thacker, according to the arrest citation, made contact, with Hamilton at the school and conducted an interview, during which she admitted to placing the diaper in the children’s mouths as punishment for not listening. She also admitted to squeezing one child’s cheeks, causing the bruises.

Hamilton also admitted to using “wall sits,” as a form of punishment, and that she had used “her hands,” to punish the children.

During the interviews, Thacker wrote that one child stated Hamilton told them if they “ever told what she does to him, (they) would pay for it.” The minor, the citation said, went on to state that another adult in the home uses extreme forms of punishment.

The other child had bruising along their hip area, along with what Thacker described as “scratch marks,” which the minor explained by saying Hamilton “claws (the child) with her nails.”

Hamilton was charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under), and one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.

Green ordered Hamilton held on a $10,000 cash bond.